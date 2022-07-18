REV, CSSE: The Top 5 Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week

Short squeeze stocks are still hot among retail traders and we’re helping them out with a list of companies to watch this week!
The list of short squeeze stocks to keep an eye on this week comes from Fintel. The publication puts together a list of stocks with the highest short squeeze potential each week. These stocks are rated on a scale of 0 to 100 on how likely a squeeze is to occur.
Of course, we do have to warn that chasing a short squeeze might not always be in an investor’s best interest. These often result in stocks falling after the squeeze is done, which means some unlucky traders might be left holding the bag.
Keeping that in mind, here’s the top five short squeeze stocks to watch from Fintel’s Short Squeeze Leaderboard.
Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Singing Machine Co. (NASDAQ:MICS) stock tops the list this week with a score of 99.49.
- Revlon (NYSE:REV) stock takes the second spot on the list with a score of 99.46.
- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock joins the list with a score of 99.25.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) stock claims its place on the list with a score of 99.04.
- Chicken Soup for The Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) rounds off the list with a score of 97.56.
Investors looking for more of the hottest stock market news for Monday are in the right place!
InvestorPlace has all of the biggest stock market stories traders need to know about today! That includes insider buying at Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), why Qudian (NYSE:QD) is rising, as well as the details of the General Electric (NYSE:GE) rebrand. You can read all of this news at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Insider David Taylor Just Bought 10,000 Shares of Delta (DAL) Stock
- Why Is Qudian (QD) Stock Up 50% Today?
- GE Stock Alert: What to Know About the Aerospace, Vernova and Healthcare Rebrand
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.