Sarepta (SRPT) Stock Gains on FDA News

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) stock is rising higher on Friday thanks to an update concerning its Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment.
According to the company, it plans to seek a Biologics License Application (BLA) for accelerated approval of SRP-9001 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Sarepta Therapeutics is developing this gene therapy alongside Roche.
This follows up an in-depth review of the treatment after it was granted Fast Track status by the FDA back in 2020. The gene therapy also has a Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation in the U.S., as well as Orphan Drug status in the U.S., E.U., Switzerland, and Japan.
Doug Ingram, president and CEO of Sarepta Therapeutics, said the following about the news:
We look forward to a collaborative review commencing this year and running through the first half of 2023. Duchenne robs children daily and hourly of their muscle, stealing them bit by bit from their families and loved ones. Guided by rigorous science and productive regulatory discussions, our goal is to move with the urgency desperately needed by the patient community, and our upcoming BLA filing for SRP-9001 serves that goal.
SRPT stock is seeing heavy trading today with more than 1.5 million shares on the move as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 795,000 shares.
SRPT stock is up 5.1% as of Friday morning.
There’s more stock market news worth reading about below!
InvestorPlace has all of the hottest stock news traders need to know about! What has Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock falling, this morning’s biggest pre-market stock movers, and more. You can find all of that at the following links!
More Friday Stock Market News
- ROKU Stock Alert: Roku Plunges 20% After Dire Warning
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday
- BBIG Stock: Ted Farnsworth Clears the Air on the Attempted Hostile Takeover
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.