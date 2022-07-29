Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time to start off Friday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about!
We’ve got loads of earnings reports behind the vast majority of stocks moving this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock is soaring more than 12% following the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares are surging over 11% after releasing earnings results for the second quarter of 2022.
- Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) stock is gaining more than 4% on no clear news this morning.
- Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares are rising over 4% ahead of its upcoming earnings report next week.
- United States Steel (NYSE:X) stock is increasing more than 4% alongside the release of its Q2 2022 earnings report.
- First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares are climbing almost 4% after posting earnings results for the second quarter of the year.
- Chevron (NYSE:CVX) stock is heading close to 4% higher following the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) shares are getting a roughly 3% boost with the company planning to release earnings next week.
- Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock is jumping 3% in pre-market trading for Friday.
- Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) shares are up 3% with the addition of Chris McKernan to its lending team.
10 Top Losers
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock is diving over 24% after releasing earnings for its second quarter of 2022.
- DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares are tumbling more than 15% alongside its Q2 earnings release.
- Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) stock is taking an over 10% beating with the release of its current earnings report.
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares are sliding nearly 10% after releasing Q2 2022 earnings.
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) stock is dropping more than 7% as investors react to its Q2 2022 earnings report.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) shares are decreasing over 7% on no clear news this morning.
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) stock is declining more than 6% this morning.
- CoStar (NASDAQ:CSGP) shares are slipping over 3% after rallying Wednesday on Q2 earnings.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) stock is dipping more than 3% after a small rally Thursday on clinical trial data.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 3%.
