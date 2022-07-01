Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time for another look at the biggest pre-market stock movers as we dive into the latest news for Friday!
Filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), bankruptcy, and an end to acquisition talks have stocks moving this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock is rocketing more than 68% after requesting the withdrawal of an SEC filing for a proposed offering.
- Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares are soaring over 33% as it regains the rights to Vadadustat in several countries.
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock is surging more than 27% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares are gaining over 16% on an update to its employees’ benefit plan.
- Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) stock is rising more than 13% on news of a new loan to fund the business.
- ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) shares are rising over 12% on no clear news this morning.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock is climbing more than 11% in pre-market trading on Friday.
- Creative Medical Tech (NASDAQ:CELZ) shares are getting an over 10% boost this morning.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) stock is jumping more than 9% despite a lack of news on Friday.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares are up over 9% after filing a report with the SEC for its recent clinical trial data.
10 Top Losers
- Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) stock is diving close to 16% on bankruptcy news.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) shares are tumbling more than 13% after providing a refinancing update.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) stock is taking an over 12% beating as it retreats from a rally on Thursday.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares are falling more than 12% as it pulls back from a rally yesterday.
- Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) stock is dropping over 11% after ending acquisition talks with Franchise Group.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares are decreasing more than 11% after announcing new bonds redeemable in cash, as well as new and existing shares.
- Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) stock is declining over 11%, which continues its negative movement from Thursday.
- Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE) shares are sliding nearly 9% following its public debut yesterday.
- CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) stock is slipping almost 8% on no apparent news this morning.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares close out pre-market stock movers down more than 7% following its reverse stock split yesterday.
