Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re taking a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday that investors need to know about!
Moving stocks this morning is clinical trial data, plans for a stock split, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) stock is rocketing more than 39% after announcing the rescheduling of a meeting to vote on a reverse stock split.
- United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) shares are gaining over 32% following its public debut after a spinoff.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock is soaring more than 25% alongside heavy trading of the shares.
- Leafly Holdings (NASDAQ:LFLY) shares are surging over 17% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE) stock is increasing more than 16% roughly one week after its public debut.
- Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) shares are rising about 16% in pre-market trading Thursday.
- Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) stock is climbing over 12% as it continues to rally on a clinical trial udpate.
- Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares are getting a more than 11% boost as it prepares for a Phase 2 clinical trial of its age-related macular degeneration treatment.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock is jumping over 9% on no clear news this morning.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares are up close to 10% after announcing a stock split for later this month.
10 Top Losers
- DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) stock is plummeting more than 33% after announcing a clinical hold on a Phase2/3 trial.
- CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) shares are diving over 18% following the release of results from a Phase 2 clinical trial.
- Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) stock is tumbling more than 13% alongside bankruptcy volatility.
- Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares are taking an over 11% beating after rallying yesterday on insider buying.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock is falling more than 11% following a recent rally on FDA news.
- Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares are dropping over 7% as it continues to fall after releasing results from a clinical trial.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy (NASDAQ:IINN) stock is sliding more than 7% after it rallied yesterday on blood sensor news.
- Griffon (NYSE:GFF) shares are decreasing over 7%, which continues its negative movement from Wednesday.
- Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) stock is slipping more than 6% on no apparent news this morning.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 6% after a rally yesterday.
