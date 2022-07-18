TSLA Stock Alert: 10 Things to Know as Tesla Rolls Out FSD 10.13

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is in the spotlight today following the release of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) 10.13 beta software update. Several Tesla drivers have already reported receiving the update. CEO Elon Musk also talked about the update on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last week, saying the software would improve difficult left turns, among other things.
In addition, Musk hinted that version 11 of the FSD software should “hopefully” be completed by the end of the month. This follow’s Tesla’s schedule of releasing a new FSD update every two weeks. The CEO added that Tesla is “mostly at v11.”
Meanwhile, Musk’s lawyers have filed a request to delay an upcoming court case with Twitter. They say the social media platform is pushing for a fast trial to “shroud the truth about spam accounts long enough to railroad defendants into closing.” Twitter has requested a four-day trial ending before September while Musk’s team pushes for a trial after Feb. 13 of next year.
With that in mind, let’s get into the details of the latest FSD update.
TSLA Stock: 10 Things to Know About the FSD 10.13 Update
- Reportedly, the new update improved decision-making for “unprotected left turns.”
- The update also made the speed profile “more comfortable when creeping for visibility,” making for smoother stops.
- Lane recall improved by 12% and lane position error by 5%.
- The update increased animal detection recall by 34% and decreased false positives.
- Pedestrian and bicyclist velocity error improved by 17%.
- The update improved the “is parked” attribute by 5% via increasing the example training set by 20%.
- In-lane positioning on “wide residential roads” improved while false lane changes for cones or other blockages declined.
- Further, speed limit sign accuracy on “digital speed limits” improved by 29%, efficiency on signs with “difficult relevance” improved by 23% and speed limit end sign accuracy improved by 62%.
- The update also reduced false slowdowns by better analyzing pedestrians and cyclists.
- Finally, the update added “long-range skip connections” to help improve “lane position error of crossing and merging lanes.”
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.