Why Is NexImmune (NEXI) Stock Up 30% Today?

Clinical-stage biotechnology company NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) received investigational new drug (IND) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a cellular therapy product candidate addressing solid tumors. Due to this regulatory win, NEXI stock is catching a bid and moving up fast.
NexImmune’s technology uses the body’s own T cells to generate immune responses. Its Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) platform constructs nanoparticles to help generate and direct these immune responses.
NexImmune already has two lead programs, NEXI-001 and NEXI-002, in Phase 1/2 clinical trials. However, those programs aren’t the focus on Wall Street today.
Instead, the medical community and financial traders are focused on NEXI-003. It describes this as an “autologous antigen-specific T cell product” that it is developing for “patients with relapsed or refractory human papillomavirus (HPV)-related cancers.”
Regulatory clearance for NEXI-003 is crucial for NexImmune, as it’s the company’s first cellular therapy product candidate addressing solid tumors. Granted, IND clearance isn’t a green light from the FDA for NexImmune to commercialize NEXI-003. However, it is a step in that direction, and a huge win for NexImmune.
What’s Happening with NEXI Stock?
Of course, we shouldn’t discount the medical significance of this clearance. For select patients with HPV-related cancers, this could be highly encouraging news.
On Wall Street, though, the bottom line is always the bottom line. NexImmune is a small biotech firm with a limited number of clinical programs. Therefore, a nod from the FDA is a major positive catalyst for the company, and is bound to have an impact on NEXI stock.
Indeed, we can see this in action as the NexImmune share price leaped 30% today. The buyers are likely eyeing the critical $2 level, and a high-volume break above it could precipitate an extension of the rally.
NexImmune CEO Kristi Jones understandably called the IND clearance a “significant milestone.” The next step is a Phase 1 trial for NEXI-003, in which NexImmune plans to enroll patients at multiple clinical sites across the U.S. It’s looking like a win-win for all stakeholders, and it will be interesting to see what’s next for NexImmune.
