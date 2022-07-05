Why Is Novavax (NVAX) Stock Rallying Today?

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock is taking off on Tuesday after the vaccine company got approval for the expanded use of its Covid-19 vaccine in Europe.
This has the European Commission (EC) approving expanded conditional marketing authorization of Nuvaxovid for the European Union. That allows the vaccine to be administrated to children ranging from 12 years to 17 years of age.
This follows a recommendation from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use made last month. That was based on information from the company’s Phase 3 trial testing the vaccine in kids in the approved age ranges.
Stanley C. Erck, president and CEO of Novavax, said the following about the news.
“With this authorization, we are extremely pleased to be able to offer our Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents in the EU. Our protein-based vaccine was developed using an innovative approach to traditional technology and has demonstrated efficacy and safety in both adolescents and adults.”
It’s worth pointing out that Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine has yet to be approved for use in the U.S. However, the company does mention that India has also approved the vaccine for use in children ages 12 to 17.
NVAX stock is experiencing decent trading today following the vaccine update. This has more than 4 million shares on the move as of this writing. That’s coming up on the company’s daily average trading volume of about 6.2 million shares.
NVAX stock is up 6% as of Tuesday morning but is down 57.6% since the start of the year.
