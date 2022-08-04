4 Best Stocks to Make Money Fast in 2022

In a bull market, it’s easy to identify some of the best stocks to make money fast. This task becomes challenging during bear markets or uncertain market conditions. There are, however, short-term money-making opportunities in the latter situations.
As an example, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) has surged by 54% in the last month. Similarly, Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) stock has rallied by 13% during this period, and there are dozens of other stocks that have surged in the last few weeks.
Although concerns about the economy are still high, the markets will continue to present some quick money-making opportunities for investors.
Therefore, I recommend that investors remain overweight blue-chip stocks. However, they should allocate 20% to 30% of their portfolios to buying some of the best stocks to make money fast. The top names within that category are usually non-speculative growth stocks.
With less than five-months until 2022 ends, these growth stocks can help boosting investors’ returns for the rest of the year.
Riot Blockchain (RIOT)
Crypto stocks have been crushed in the last few months. However, with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) recovering, the equities’ reversal rally has been sharp.
Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock seems to be among the best stocks to make money fast. The stock has already surged by 56% in the last month, and its rally from deeply oversold levels is likely to continue.
It’s also worth noting that Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) stock has skyrocketed by 80% in the last month. On a relative basis, the valuation of RIOT stock seems to be attractive.
A big reason to be bullish on RIOT stock is the potential growth of its hashing capacity in the next few months. Currently, Riot has a hashing capacity of 4.6EH/s. That capacity is expected to increase to 12.6EH/s by January 2023. With its capacity soaring multiple times, Riot is positioned for strong revenue gains.
Importantly, if Bitcoin continues to gradually trend higher, the potential gains of RIOT stock will increase. Conservatively, I expect RIOT stock to double in the next few months.
Pinterest (PINS)
In February 2021, Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock reached its closing high of $89.10. The stock plunged significantly from those levels, with the shares dropping as low as $16.10 in recent weeks.
However, in the last six-months, PINS stock has largely traded sideways, indicating that the stock may be bottoming. Recently, investment firm Susquehanna upgraded the stock and placed a price target of $35 on it.
From a fundamental perspective, PINS stock has several positive catalysts. For Q2, the company reported that its revenue had increased on a year-over-year basis even though its monthly active users had declined. With global average revenue per user inching higher, the company’s EBITDA margin and cash flows are likely to remain robust.
Pinterest has also been focused on making its platform more friendly to shoppers.. And given the growth of its advertising business, its average revenue per user is likely to keep climbing.
Overall, the worst seems to be over for PINS stock, and the shares are poised to deliver quick, positive returns.
XPeng (XPEV)
In the Chinese electric-vehicle sector, Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) stock has been a top performer with a return of 45% in the last three months. During the same period, XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock has been flat. I would bet on a 20% to 30% rally by XPEV stock in the next few months.
It’s worth noting that XPeng delivered 80,507 vehicles in the first seven-months of 2022. On a year-over-year basis, its deliveries surged by 108% during that period. Amidst multiple macroeconomic challenges, its growth has been stellar.
Another important point is that XPeng will soon start accepting reservations for its new G9 SUV. With deliveries of that EV likely to start in Q4, they will be a positive catalyst for the company. In the next few years, the company also plans to enter multiple, additional European countries.
XPeng also reported cash and equivalents of $6.6 billion as of the end of Q1 2022. Given the automaker’s strong financial flexibility, its investments in product development and marketing are likely to remain aggressive.
Overall, XPeng’s economies of scale leave it well-positioned to raise its EBITDA margin. As a result, XPEV stock looks undervalued and poised to jump sharply.
Sea Limited (SE)
After flying high for most of 2021, Sea Limited (NASDAQ:SE) stock plunged tremendously. Growth concerns and the rapid cash burn of its e-commerce unit contributed to the big correction. It finally seems that SE stock has bottomed out. Even after a rally of 24% in the last one-month, the stock seems attractively valued.
One point to note is that Sea Limited has a presence in high-growth Southeast Asian markets. Meanwhile, the top-line growth of its e-commerce unit is likely to remain robust, and its EBITDA margin probably improved in Q2. Propelled by Sea’s cost cutting, SE stock should trend higher.
Sea Limited reported cash and short-term investments of $8.8 billion as of the end of Q1, giving it the ability to invest aggressively in new markets like Brazil. The company’s entry into Latin America is also likely to be a long-term growth catalyst.
Currently, 31 analysts have a 12-month forward median price target of $120 on SE stock, versus its current price of $87.65
On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.