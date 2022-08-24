BVNRY Stock Alert: What to Know as Bavarian Nordic Signs Supply Agreement

Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) stock is on the move Wednesday after the vaccine company signed a supply agreement with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).
The new supply agreement is for Bavarian’s monkeypox vaccine. The company will now supply doses to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. Bavarian Nordic says it intends to start delivering the vaccines in September.
Bavarian Nordic also notes that this agreement won’t have an effect on its guidance for the full year of 2022. The order was already taken into account when the company updated its outlook in July.
PAHO is funding its acquisition of the monkeypox vaccine does through its Revolving Fund for Access to Vaccines, a program created 40-plus years ago to “support national immunization programs” and efforts.
BVNRY Intends to Increase Vaccine Manufacturing
Paul Chaplin, president and CEO of Bavarian Nordic, said the following about the news in a press release.
“With the agreement, we have now helped to secure access to our vaccine in more than 70 countries globally, representing the vast majority of affected regions outside endemic areas. While the global supply is currently limited, we are working diligently to increase our manufacturing capacity and have taken steps to partner with other companies to rapidly produce more vaccines to help combat the outbreak.”
BVNRY stock is now up 4% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.