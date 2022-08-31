NOW OPEN: Register for Our First Ever Rapid Cash Flow Summit

ChargePoint (CHPT) Stock Gains 10% Despite Mixed Earnings

CHPT stock is charging ahead as investors focus on revenue over profit

By David Moadel, InvestorPlace Contributor Aug 31, 2022, 11:03 am EDT
  • ChargePoint (CHPT) reported its second-quarter earnings results last night.
  • The company's earnings missed expectations, but sales were still strong.
  • CHPT stock is now moving more than 10% higher on these mixed results.
EV stocks: A close-up shot of a ChargePoint charging station.
Source: YuniqueB / Shutterstock.com

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) reported its second-quarter results for fiscal 2023 after market close yesterday. Overall, the report was a good news, bad news kind of scenario. However, traders are still deciding to move CHPT stock significantly higher today.

ChargePoint is a California-headquartered charging port provider. The company is currently enjoying a positive market backdrop due to the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act. The act provides tax incentives for qualified purchases of electric vehicles (EVs).

These tax incentives should mean more EVs on the roadways in the future, therefore implying greater demand for ChargePoint’s charging stations. However, the company’s Q2 report didn’t reflect these changes, as they hadn’t been implemented yet during the quarter.

ChargePoint’s quarterly earnings loss of 28 cents per share was also worse than Wall Street’s forecast of -25 cents. So, it might seem obvious that CHPT stock should have gone down today. Yet, the stock market often does the opposite of what’s obvious.

What’s Moving CHPT Stock Higher Today?

Granted, it’s disappointing that ChargePoint posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly earnings loss. However, sometimes investors fully expect startup businesses to post losses when they’re still in the early growth stages.

Hence, today’s traders were able to forgive ChargePoint’s earnings loss and instead focus on the company’s growing revenue. In particular, the company reported $108 million in Q2 revenue, beating analysts’ expectation of $103 million.

Looking ahead, ChargePoint expects to generate revenue of between $125 million and $135 million in Q3. That’s roughly in line with what Wall Street analysts are expecting, so there’s no major disappointment on that front.

Meanwhile, ChargePoint President and CEO Pasquale Romano remains confident in the company’s growth prospects:

“We continue to execute on our strategy, as demand continues to grow for our portfolio of industry-leading charging solutions for every vertical and in both North America and Europe.”

CHPT stock is shooting more than 10% higher in early trading today, breaking above the $16 level. Clearly, investors are excited about ChargePoint’s sales growth, leaning bullish on the up-and-coming name today.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

