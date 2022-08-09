GOEV Stock Alert: Canoo Sinks on Cash Crunch

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock is losing ground on Tuesday after posting results for the second quarter of the year.
One aspect of that report sticking out to investors is the electric vehicle (EV) company’s cash position. Canoo notes that it had cash and cash equivalents of $33.8 million at the end of June. It also has access to $250 million, which includes roughly $220 million of unused capacity from its SEPA facility.
It’s worth noting that Canoo is doing better than it was during the first quarter of the year. At that time, the company warned that it might not have enough cash to make it through the end of the year.
Tony Aquila, chairman and CEO of Canoo, had the following to say in the earnings report.
“We have navigated a tough global economic backdrop in the first half, and will continue to take a disciplined, long-term, strategic and focused approach to deliver on our announced built in America vehicles, which are for and by America first with the intent of making EV’s available to everyone.”
It’s also worth mentioning that Canoo reported diluted earnings per share of -68 cents for the second quarter of the year. That’s worse than the -53 cents per share that Wall Street was expecting.
GOEV stock is down 18% as of noon Tuesday and is down 60.3% since the start of the year.
