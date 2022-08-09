Why Is Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Stock Down 12% Today?

Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) stock is sinking on Tuesday as investors react to the company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022.
In that earnings report, Norwegian Cruise posts adjusted earnings per share of -$1.14. That’s wider than the -86 cents per share that Wall Street was estimating in Q2. Despite that, it’s still an improvement over the -$1.93 per share reported in the second quarter of 2021.
Another negative for NCLH stock comes in the form of $1.2 billion in revenue for Q2. That’s worse than the $1.26 billion in revenue that analysts were expecting. Even if it’s better than the $4.4 million in 2021 thanks to cruises resuming.
Norwegian Cruise includes the following statement regarding its outlook in its Q2 earnings report.
“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and current macroeconomic conditions, while the Company cannot estimate the impact on its business, financial condition or near- or longer-term financial or operational results with certainty, it will report a net loss for the third quarter of 2022.”
The poor earnings report from NCLH stock has it seeing a decent amount of trading today. As of this writing, nearly 20 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s quickly approaching its daily average trading volume of about 22.2 million shares.
NCLH stock is down 11.7% as of Tuesday morning and is down 46.3% year-to-date.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.