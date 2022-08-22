Is Reborn Coffee (REBN) Stock the Next Hot IPO?

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) stock is a hot topic among traders today as the company’s shares climb higher after its initial public offering (IPO) two weeks ago.
REBN stock went public on Aug. 12 in a $7.2 million IPO. That saw the company offering 1.44 million shares of its common stock for $5 each. It also included an option for underwriters to buy an additional 216,000 shares at the IPO price.
The Reborn Coffee IPO immediately attracted traders, with the stock gaining 80% on the day. That saw REBN reach a high of $12.45 per share before slowly dropping back down over the last several days. Now, REBN stock trades below its IPO price.
REBN Stock Might Attract More IPO Traders
Even so, it doesn’t look like investors are giving up on Reborn Coffee stock just yet. Interest in the company is increasing today with a major price spike in early morning trading. Shares jumped as much as 20% this morning.
This increase comes despite a lack of heavy trading, which is a typical sign of speculators pushing shares higher. Instead, only about 542,000 shares have changed hands as of this writing. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is around 1.6 million shares.
REBN stock is up 3% as of Monday morning.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
