LTRPA, LTRPB Stock Alert: What Is Going on With Liberty TripAdvisor?

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA, NASDAQ:LTRPB) stock is on a wild ride recently after the company received a delisting warning from the Nasdaq Exchange.
That delisting warning is for the company’s Class A shares, which trade under the LTRPA stock ticker. The warning comes as the company’s stock has failed to maintain a price above $1 per share for 30 consecutive business days.
The Nasdaq Exchange requires stock listed with it to maintain a price of at least $1 per share to remain. This gives Liberty TripAdvisor until Jan. 23, 2023, to regain compliance with that $1 minimum share price rule.
LTRPA Stock Might Not Be Delisted
Even if Jan. 23 comes as LTRPA stock is still below $1 per share, that doesn’t mean it will be delisted. The company may be able to extend that by another 180 days if it seeks a transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
Liberty TripAdvisor operates the world’s largest travel platform through subsidiary TripAdvisor. The company’s BuySeasons subsidiary also offers online retail services to customers.
It looks like speculators are piling into LTRPA and LTRPB stock today amid the delisting news. This has both shares seeing heavy trading today with volume above their daily averages.
LTRPA stock is up 5.9% as of Tuesday afternoon. On that same note, shares of LTRPB stock are increasing 35.8% as of this writing.
Investors searching for more of the latest stock market news are in luck!
InvestorPlace has them covered will all the most recent stock news for Tuesday! Among that is what has shares of Applied DNA (NASDAQ:APDN), Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN) and Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock. You can find out all about these matters at the links below!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Why Is Applied DNA (APDN) Stock Up 212% Today?
- OPEN Stock Alert: What to Know as the FTC Fines Opendoor
- FFIE Stock Pops 30% as Faraday Future Gets Cash
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed