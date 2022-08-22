MICS, REV: The Top 5 Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week

Investors looking for the most likely short squeeze stocks to watch this week are in the right place!
We’re going over a list of the top five short squeeze stocks that investors will want to keep an eye on. This list comes from Fintel’s Short Squeeze Leaderboard, which lists out stocks with scores ranging from 0 to 100. The closer to 100 the score is, the more likely that stock will experience a short squeeze.
Of course, traders should be careful about investing in short squeeze stocks. While there is potential for major gains, there’s also no guarantee these stocks will squeeze higher. And even if they do, short squeeze plays are risky investments. Traders need to be wary.
So, with all that covered, let’s get into the top potential short squeeze stocks for this week below!
Top 5 Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- The Singing Machine Company (NASDAQ:MICS) stock tops this week’s list with a short squeeze score of 99.36.
- Revlon (NYSE:REV) stock takes the second spot on the list with a score of 98.32.
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) stock claims third with a short squeeze score of 97.69.
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) shares earn the next slot on the list with 97.69 as well.
- Greenwich Lifesciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) stock takes the final spot on this week’s list with a short squeeze score of 97.48.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.