MRNA Stock Alert: What to Know as U.K. Approves Updated Moderna Booster

The U.K.’s regulatory authority just approved Moderna’s (NASDAQ:MRNA) bivalent Covid-19 booster vaccine called mRNA-1273.214. Bivalent means it addresses two strains of Covid-19, and this particular booster shot targets the omicron variant as well as the original virus. Consequently, traders bid up MRNA stock this morning.
Great Britain, it seems, has consistently been on the leading edge when it comes to Covid-19 regulatory approvals. For instance, in late 2020, it was the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine.
Now, the U.K. is marking another milestone event as its medical regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, or MHRA, just granted conditional authorization for the use of Moderna’s bivalent Covid-19 booster shot.
This authorization comes on the heels of a Phase 2/3 clinical trial, in which mRNA-1273.214 “met all primary endpoints, including superior neutralizing antibody response” against the omicron variant. Clearly, it’s a good day for Moderna’s stakeholders and, more generally, for the U.K. medical community.
What’s Happening with MRNA Stock?
MRNA stock popped 3% by 11:00 a.m. Eastern today. So, there’s no doubt financial traders are absorbing and cheering the news about the U.K. booster shot authorization.
It’s certainly a welcome development for Moderna’s shareholders. After all, folks who purchased the stock at the beginning of 2022 are still in the red.
Could today’s news be the catalyst that pushes MRNA stock into a new uptrend? It’s too early to know for certain, but it sounds like Moderna could have more positive surprises in store.
In particular, Moderna noted it’s “working with The Vaccine Taskforce, UK Health Security Agency, and NHS to make Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron available to the UK public.” Additionally, Moderna “has completed regulatory submissions for mRNA-1273.214 in Australia, Canada, and the EU and expects further authorization decisions in the coming weeks.”
So, don’t assume today’s MRNA stock rally is a one-and-done deal. There just might be more milestones reaches — and more “boosters” for Moderna’s loyal shareholders — in the near future.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.