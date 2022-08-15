TBLT, USWS: The Top 5 Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week

We’re diving into the top short squeeze stocks that traders will want to keep an eye on this week!
Short-squeeze stocks are popular with a certain brand of traders. They have the potential to soar to massive heights if enough investors get together to squeeze them. While that can make them dangerous in case of a fall, there’s a certain allure to them.
As such, we’re collecting a list of the top short squeeze stocks this week from Fintel. The publication lists these stocks on a scale of 0 to 100. The closer to 100, the more likely the stock is to see a short squeeze.
Let’s get into that below!
Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock kicks off the list with a short squeeze score of 99.65.
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shares take the second spot on this week’s list with a short squeeze score of 98.20.
- Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) stock is next on our list with a short squeeze score of 97.78.
- NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) shares get their place on the list with a short squeeze score of 97.70.
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) closes out the short squeeze stocks to watch list with a score of 97.50.
