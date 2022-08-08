Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Pre-market stock movers are the hot topic this morning as we cover all the latest news sending shares higher and lower on Monday!
Upcoming earnings reports, new contracts, clinical trials, and more have stocks moving this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE.UN) stock is rocketing more than 94% with the most recent news being an earnings report coming out on Wednesday.
- Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) shares are soaring over 91% as it continues to rally following its public debut.
- Bonso Electronics (NASDAQ:BNSO) stock is surging close to 68%, which continues positive movement from Friday.
- Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) shares are gaining more than 43% on four contracts in Taiwan worth $3 million.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock is rising over 32% in pre-market trading on Monday.
- Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) shares are climbing more than 32% on positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) stock is increasing over 29% this morning.
- Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) shares are jumping more than 23% despite a lack of news Monday morning but recent volatility.
- Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock is getting an almost 22% boost after going public about one month ago.
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares are up over 20% on Monday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Nuzee (NASDAQ:NUZE) stock is diving more than 22% after pricing a public stock offering.
- Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) shares are tumbling nearly 19% ahead of its Q2 2022 earnings report tomorrow.
- Buckle (NYSE:BKE) stock is taking an over 16% beating in early morning trading today.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares are sliding more than 11% this morning.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) stock is falling over 11% following a rally on Friday.
- InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares are decreasing close to 11% after rallying during the prior day of trading.
- Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) stock is dropping more than 10% this morning.
- Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares are slipping over 10% on Monday morning.
- Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) stock is dipping more than 9% on no clear news today.
- AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9% as shares pull back from recent rallies.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.