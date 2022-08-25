Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re starting off the day with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, an analyst upgrade, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) stock is rocketing more than 42% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) shares are soaring over 38% as it also sees heavy pre-market trading volume.
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) stock is gaining more than 23% despite a lack of news this morning.
- BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) shares are surging about 20% on no clear news Thursday morning.
- Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) stock is climbing over 17% after beating revenue estimates in Q2.
- Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) shares are increasing more than 16% after filing an amended report with the SEC for the end of its accountant relationship.
- FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) stock is rising over 14% after getting an analyst upgrade.
- Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) shares are getting an almost 13% boost after adding a new member to its Board yesterday.
- BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) stock is heading more than 12% higher on news of insider buying from the company’s COO.
- Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) shares are up nearly 11% in pre-market trading today.
10 Top Losers
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) stock is plummeting over 27% after seeing a similar fall yesterday.
- Riverview Acquisition (NASDAQ:RVAC) stock is diving more than 18% ahead of a special shareholder meeting this morning.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares are tumbling over 12% after rallying yesterday on news of a $33 million contract.
- Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) stock is taking a more than 11% beating with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) shares are falling over 10% on no apparent news this morning.
- CorpHousing Group (NASDAQ:CHG) stock is dropping more than 9% on Thursday morning.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares are decreasing over 8%.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) are sliding more than 8% today.
- Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) stock is slipping over 7% with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Comstock (NYSEMKT:LODE) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 6% following a rally yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.