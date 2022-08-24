Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time to start the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
We’ve got an expansion, growth plans, a public stock offering, and more to go over this morning.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) stock is soaring more than 26% after revealing permits to expand into new cities.
- Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) shares are gaining over 21% after submitting a New Drug Application for its schizophrenia treatment.
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) stock is surging more than 17% after announcing a stake in YNAP.
- Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) shares are rising over 16% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock is climbing more than 13% on reports of it securing a loan deal.
- Starbox (NASDAQ:STBX) shares are increasing over 13% following an unexpected rally yesterday.
- MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) stock is heading more than 11% higher after the company’s CEO spoke about its growth plans.
- Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) shares are getting an over 11% boost after expanding its product distribution agreement with Walmart (NYSE:WMT).
- Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) stock is jumping more than 11% in pre-market trading.
- Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) shares are up over 11% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) stock is plummeting more than 20% after revealing share consolidation plans.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) shares are retreating close to 19% after rallying on Tuesday.
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) stock is diving nearly 16% due to a proposed public stock offering.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) shares are taking an over 14% beating this morning.
- Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) stock is tumbling more than 13% with the release of its Q2 2022 earnings report.
- Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares are falling almost 11% after rallying higher on Tuesday.
- Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock is pulling back over 8% after jumping yesterday on new analyst coverage.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares are dropping more than 8% on no clear news.
- Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock is decreasing over 7% on no apparent news.
- Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 7%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.