Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Join us this morning as we cover the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about for Tuesday!
We’ve got a collection of news to go over that explains why stocks are moving this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) stock is rocketing more than 208% thanks to AMTD Digital’s (NYSE:HKD) recent initial public offering (IPO).
- Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN) shares are soaring over 40% after making their public debut through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger yesterday.
- Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) stock is gaining more than 40% following a delisting warning yesterday.
- 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) shares are rising over 35% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) stock is surging more than 35%, which continues a rally from Monday.
- Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY) shares are increasing over 28% after recently rejoining the public market.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) stock is climbing more than 25% after announcing a partnership with Conner Prairie for learning tools.
- Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) shares are getting an over 21% boost on no clear news.
- Ostin Technology (NASDAQ:OST) stock is jumping about 21% in pre-market trading.
- AMTD Digital shares are up more than 20% as a rally continues following its IPO.
10 Top Losers
- BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) stock is diving over 21% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares are tumbling more than 15% with the release of its Q2 2022 earnings report.
- FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE:NOTE) stock is sliding over 13% after completing its acquisition of Aicel Technologies.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares are taking a close to 12% beating this morning.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) stock is falling more than 11% as it continues to slide on funding troubles.
- ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) shares are decreasing over 10% on no apparent news.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) stock is dropping more than 10% in early morning trading.
- Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) shares are slipping over 10% Tuesday morning.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) stock is sliding more than 10%.
- Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down around 10%.
