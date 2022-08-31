Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time for another breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers and the news moving them on Wednesday!
We’ve got a SPAC merger, special shareholder meetings, stock offerings, and more to talk about.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) stock is rocketing close to 81% after completing its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) shares are soaring more than 29% after announcing a special shareholder meeting to vote on a reverse stock split.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock is rising over 24% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) shares are gaining more than 19% on news of a $100 million investment intent.
- Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) stock is surging over 16% following the release of its fiscal Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares are increasing about 15% on no clear news this morning.
- Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) stock is climbing more than 14% in pre-market trading.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares are jumping over 14% this morning.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock is getting a roughly 13% boost despite a lack of news today.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) shares are up more than 11% even as it faces several problems.
10 Top Losers
- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) stock is plummeting over 30% after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) shares are diving more than 27% despite a lack of recent news.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock is tumbling over 16% following a rally yesterday on device ramp-up news.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares are taking a more than 15% beating after announcing a prospectus stock offering.
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) stock is falling over 10% with the release of its Q2 2022 earnings report.
- ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) shares are dropping more than 9% after rallying on Tuesday.
- Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) stock is decreasing over 9% on no apparent news.
- TMC Metals (NASDAQ:TMC) shares are sliding around 8% after seeing a major rally yesterday.
- First High-School Education (NYSE:FHS) stock is slipping more than 7%, which continues a fall on Tuesday.
- Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 7% following a prospectus filing yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.