What Is Going on With Vinco Ventures (BBIG) Stock Today?

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock is a big mover on Thursday as shares continue to rally after resuming trading earlier this week.
BBIG stock was halted on August 4, 2022, and only resumed trading on Tuesday. The reason for the halt was the Nasdaq Exchange requiring more information from Vinco Ventures. The exchange said it would only resume trading of the shares once it had that.
When BBIG stock started trading again on Tuesday, the shares immediately took off in a rally. That’s not too surprising as it’s already a meme stock and the long halt likely had investors anxiously waiting for the stock’s return.
BBIG Stock Joins the Meme Rally
To go along with that, there’s been a return of interest in meme stocks lately. Several major names in the space have seen their shares rally throughout the last couple of weeks. With BBIG stock no longer halted, meme stock traders were free to boost its prices alongside them.
And that BBIG stock rally continues today with shares seeing incredibly heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 77 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to about 19.6 million shares.
BBIG stock is up 8% as of Thursday morning but is still down 15.8% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.