Why Is Exela Technologies (XELA) Stock Up Today?

It’s a risk-on day in the stock market, with growth stocks rallying nicely on Wednesday. We can see the risk-on attitude in tech stocks, as well as penny stocks like Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA). XELA stock is up 10% on the day.
Helping drive the stock higher? A new contract was announced by the firm. Exela Technologies has a contract with a European-based financial services firm. From the press release: “The total contract value (“TCV”) over the 5-year term is valued at approximately $6 million.”
At one point in Wednesday’s session, XELA stock was up 17.5% on the day. However, despite the solid gains, this stock continues to struggle. As of 2:00 Eastern on Wednesday, shares are still down 1.5% for the week.
Even worse, Exela has seen its stock fall in 12 straight months already and shares are down 99% from its 2021 high. Last time, the stock topped out shortly after the company’s 1-for-3 reverse stock split. Bulls were likely hoping that another reverse split would give the stock a short-term burst, but we’re not seeing that pan out this time around.
XELA stock underwent a 1-for-20 reverse stock split on July 25. Even with today’s rally, shares are down more than 50% from the close of trading on the 25th.
Will The New Deal Help XELA Stock?
All of this boils down to the simple question: Will this help XELA stock?
While any new revenue will help, this firm is going to need a lot more than $6 million over a five-year term in order to dig itself out of the hole it’s in now. Not to mention, the company did almost $280 million in sales last quarter and is forecast to do more than $1.1 billion in revenue this year.
A stock doesn’t do two reverse stock splits since January 2021 and still end up 99% off its 18-month high if it’s in good shape. The deal is a positive step — like any new business — but it alone won’t be enough to change Exela’s trajectory.
