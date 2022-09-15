Adobe (ADBE) Stock Sinks on Figma Acquisition News

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock is falling on Thursday after the company revealed plans to purchase web design platform Figma for $20 billion.
According to a press release from the company, it will use a mix of cash and stock to fund the transaction. Above is planning for an even split of cash and stock to acquire Figma.
As for the stock, ADBE will issue 6 million additional restricted units that will vest over a four-year period. These will go to the CEO and employees of Figma. It will use cash on hand for the other part or may acquire a term loan if necessary.
The two companies are expecting the deal to close sometime in 2023. When that happens, Figma co-founder and CEO Dylan Field will continue to lead the company. This will have him reporting to David Wadhwani, president of Adobe’s Digital Media division.
Wadhwani said the following about the deal in a news release.
“Figma has built a phenomenal product design platform on the web. We look forward to partnering with their incredible team and vibrant community to accelerate our joint mission to reimagine the future of creativity and productivity.”
ADBE is seeing heavy trading today with some 6 million shares on the move as of this writing. That’s already above its daily average trading volume of about 2.6 million shares.
ADBE stock is down 13.2% as of Thursday morning.
Investors looking for more of the latest stock market news are in the right place!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock news traders need to know about for Thursday! That includes AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD), railroad stocks, and this morning’s pre-market stock movers. You can find out more on these matters below!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- What Is Going on With AMTD Digital (HKD) Stock Today?
- Why Railroad Stocks UNP, CSX, NSC Are Up Today
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.