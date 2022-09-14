CFVI Stock Heats Up Ahead of Rumble SPAC Merger Vote

CF Acquisition (NASDAQ:CFVI) stock is getting a boost on Wednesday as investors prepare to vote on a Special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger tomorrow.
CF Acquisition will hold a special shareholder meeting on Thursday that will have shareholders voting on its SPAC merger with Rumble. Approval would result in the company’s name changing to Rumble as it acts as a vehicle to take that company public without an initial public offering (IPO).
In addition to that, CF Acquisition also reminded investors who will make up the Rumble Board of Directors after the SPAC merger is complete. Let’s go over that list below!
Rumble Board Members
- Chris Pavlovski, the chairman and CEO of Rumble, will continue to lead the company after the SPAC merger.
- Nancy Armstrong is slated to serve as an independent member of the Board.
- Paul Cappuccio, a current Rumble director, will serve as an independent director after the SPAC.
- Robert Arsov, a founding partner and CEO of Hoplon Capital, will serve as an independent director.
- Ryan Milnes, another current Rumble director, will act as a non-independent director following the merger.
- Ethan Fallang, a current Rumble director, will be an independent director once the SPAC merger closes.
CFVI stock is seeing decent trading today ahead of the SPAC merger vote. As of this writing, more than 1.6 million shares have changed hands. That’s above its daily average trading volume of 1.4 million shares.
CFVI stock is up 6% as of Wednesday afternoon.
There’s plenty more stock market news for traders to sink their teeth into below!
We’ve got all of of the latest stock coverage investors need to know about for Wednesday! A few examples include why shares of BioAffinity (NASDAQ:BIAF), SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC), and MindMed (NASDAQ:MNMD) stock are moving today. You can get all the details from the following links!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- What Is Going on With bioAffinity (BIAF) Stock Today?
- Why Is SciSparc (SPRC) Stock Up 50% Today?
- MindMed (MNMD) Stock Regains Nasdaq Compliance
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.