Dogecoin Price Predictions: What’s Next for DOGE After Retaking No. 10 Crypto Ranking?

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among crypto traders on Monday as they react to the meme token rejoining the top 10 cryptos.
Specifically, Dogecoin is now the 10th rank crypto when listed by market capitalization. That’s a position it’s held in the past but hasn’t been in for some time. However, traders will note this is more due to Polkadot (DOT-USD) losing value than DOGE rising.
Adding to this news, Dogecoin is now the second largest crypto to still operate on a proof of work network. That comes after Ethereum (ETH-USD) switched to a proof-of-stake concept. That just leaves Bitcoin (BTC-USD) above DOGE in the proof-of-work realm.
With all of these recent changes, investors are wondering what the future holds for Dogecoin. Let’s see what the experts have to say on that below!
Dogecoin Price Predictions
- Starting off our list today is WalletInvestor and its one-year forecast of $0.00542 for the crypto.
- Next up is Gov Capital and its one-year price estimate of $0.17262803992046 for DOGE.
- CryptoNewZ closes out our list with its price prediction for Dogecoin surpassing the 10-cent mark by mid-2023.
So how do those Dogecoin price predictions stack up? They’re mostly positive compared to the crypto’s price of $0.05784 as of this writing. Investors will also note that DOGE is down 4.6% over the prior 24-hour period as of Monday morning.
