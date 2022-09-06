FAZE, PETS: The Top 5 Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week

We’re covering the top short squeeze stocks of the week that traders are going to want to keep an eye on.
These short squeeze stocks come from Fintel’s Short Squeeze Leaderboard. That list covers a variety of stocks while listing their potential for a short squeeze. The list includes multiple factors, such as relative short interest, borrow fee rates and trading volume, to determine a stock’s potential to squeeze.
This has Fintel assigning each stock on its list with a score ranging from zero to 100. The closer the stock’s score is to 100, the more likely it will undergo a short squeeze.
With all that said, let’s dive into the top short squeeze stocks to watch this week below!
Top 5 Short Squeeze Stocks
- Faze (NASDAQ:FAZE) stock takes the top spot on this week’s listing with a short squeeze score of 99.52.
- TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) is next on the list with the company’s shares earnings a short squeeze score of 99.03.
- Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) claims the third spot on the short squeeze list with a score of 97.19.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) is next with the company’s shares holding a short squeeze score of 96.19.
- Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) stock takes the final spot on this week’s short squeeze list with a score of 95.53.
