Floki Inu Price Predictions: What’s Next for the FLOKI Crypto?

Floki Inu (FLOKI-USD) price predictions are worth checking on Wednesday as investors in the crypto react to more news from Valhalla.
Valhalla is the metaverse game tied to FLOKI crypto. The official Floki Inu Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Tweeted out a how-to-play video today for new players. It also linked off to a new Battle Arena Demo that players could try out.
The recent Valhalla news also comes as Floki Inu trends on StockTwits. That’s despite weak trading volume today that’s down almost 8% over the prior 24-hour period. Investors will also note that FLOKI is down 2.7% over the previous 24 hours as of Wednesday morning.
With all of that knowledge in hand, let’s check out what experts believe the future holds for Floki Inu below!
Floki Inu Price Predictions
- Starting off our list is SwapSpace and its $0.000006 per token price estimate for the crypto in 2023.
- Next up we have PricePrediction with the website expecting the crypto to hit an average price of $0.00002557 in 2023.
- Closing out our Floki Inu price predictions is WalletInvestor and its one-year forecast of $0.000000748.
All in all, the future isn’t looking good for FLOKI. All of those price predictions are lower than the $0.000008736 per token it was trading at as of this writing. That’s on top of the crypto already being down today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.