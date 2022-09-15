Humana (HUM) Stock Pops on Revised Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) stock is heading higher on Thursday after the health insurance company revised its guidance during its Investor Day event.
That revised guidance now has Humana expecting adjusted earnings per share of approximately $25 for the full year of 2022. The prior outlook was for $24.75 per share. To put that in perspective, Wall Street is expecting the company to report an adjusted EPS of $24.83 for the year.
To go along with that, Humana also introduced a new adjusted EPS guidance of $37 per share for the full year of 2025. This represents a compounded annual growth rate of 14% compared to its latest adjusted EPS guidance for 2022.
Bruce Broussard, president and CEO of Humana, said the following about the earnings report.
“We are confident in our ability to deliver compelling, sustainable earnings growth, both in the near and longer term which will continue to drive shareholder value. Our strong competitive positioning and unique capabilities in the highly attractive individual Medicare Advantage market, coupled with the opportunity to scale and further integrate our CenterWell healthcare services capabilities, positions us for durable leadership in the value-based care industry.”
HUM is seeing decent trading today with some 700,000 shares on the move. That’s quickly approaching its daily average trading volume of 811,000 shares.
HUM stock is up 7.8% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.