Is Skillz (SKLZ) Stock the Next Big Short Squeeze?

We’re in the midst of a brutal bear market. Stocks are under intense pressure and the S&P 500 is hitting new 52-week lows. Yet, we’re still looking at potential short squeezes, specifically with Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ). That’s as SKLZ stock is, somewhat miraculously, up about 13% on the day.
The stock is ripping higher on the day without any company-specific news. That’s got traders looking at potential speculation as the main driver of the stock price.
Shares have not had a good run, down in five of the last six weeks. In that span, we’ve seen an incredible peak-to-trough decline of 56% in the stock price. On a longer-term look, SKLZ stock is down in 10 of the last 11 months.
Today’s rally has been enough to send the share price back above the key $1 mark. That level is important as Skillz trades on the New York Stock Exchange, which has certain requirements — like a stock price cannot trade below $1 for 30 consecutive days without facing delisting.
Luckily for investors, SKLZ stock only closed below $1 once (yesterday).
Will SKLZ Stock Enjoy a Short Squeeze?
The fact that Skillz is positive on the day is already pretty impressive. That’s simply from the perspective that the S&P 500 made new 52-week lows on the day and as stocks across the board are being pressured. Despite the outperformance by SKLZ stock, the fact that the stock hit new 52-week lows this week is not encouraging.
While Skillz does have a somewhat elevated short interest of 17% according to Fintel, I don’t know if that alone is enough to trigger a squeeze. Traders generally like to see that number a little higher.
Further, SKLZ stock is not even on Fintel’s Short Squeeze Leaderboard.
During a raging bull market, a speculative short squeeze is possible. I suppose one is also possible on stocks that have suffered a massive peak-to-trough decline, Like Skillz’s 97% fall from its all-time high.
However, given the climate, that’s simply not a speculation that many investors will want to make right now. If it does happen, I don’t suspect it will have a very long runway. At least without cooperation from the rest of the market.
