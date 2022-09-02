Is the Stock Market Closed on Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day weekend is upon us and it has some traders wondering if the stock market is closed on Monday.
Labor Day is a federal holiday in the U.S. that is celebrated on the first Monday of September. It’s also a market holiday for the New York Stock Exchange, as well as the Nasdaq Exchange. It’s also a U.S. Bond Market and Federal Reserve holiday as well.
That means that, yes, the stock market is closed on Labor Day. In addition to that, the U.S. Bond Market is also closed, as is the Federal Reserve. This means that most banks will also be closed for the holiday too.
What Else is Closed on Labor Day?
Adding to the list of places already closed on Labor Day, most schools also shut their doors for the holiday. Also, with it being a federal holiday, post offices will be closed on the United States Postal Service won’t be delivering mail.
On the flip side of that, the majority of businesses will remain open on Labor Day. While the holiday celebrates the American labor movement, there’s no requirement for businesses to close and give employees an extra day off from work.
If you’re looking for the latest stock market news, then we have you covered!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock news traders need to know about for Friday! Among that is what has shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV), and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock are in the news today. You can read more about these matters at the following links below!
More Stock Market News for Friday
- SMAR Stock Alert: Smartsheet Acquires Digital Asset Management Platform Outfit
- What Is Going on With NewAge (NBEV) Stock Today?
- Broadcom (AVGO) Stock Pops on Q3 Earnings Beat
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.