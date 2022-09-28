LVWR Stock Alert: 7 Things to Know as LiveWire Starts Trading

LiveWire (NYSE:LVWR) stock is in the news Wednesday as the electric motorcycle company makes its trading debut today.
That debut comes after the company completed its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with AEA-Bridges. This has it completing its spinoff from Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to become the first independent publicly-traded electric motorcycle company in the U.S.
The public debut brings an end to LiveWire’s plans to go public announced last year. The final move needed for the SPAC merger was shareholder approval. Fortunately, the two companies got that last week.
Quick Facts on LVWR
Here are a few things investors need to know about LiveWire now that its stock is public.
- First off, the SPAC merger with AEA-Bridges was valued at $1.77 billion.
- The company’s name comes from the LiveWire, which was the first electric motorcycle made by Harley-Davidson.
- Harley-Davidson released the LiveWire in 2019 but decided to relaunch it under its own brand.
- LiveWire currently offers two electric motorcycles with the first starting at $16,999 and the second at $22,799.
- Harley-Davidson is expecting LiveWire to deliver 100,000 electric motorcycles by 2026.
- The company intends to focus on “urban adventure” bikes during its first couple of years of business.
- Leading LiveWire as its CEO is Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz.
LVWR stock is down 13.1% as of Wednesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.