Exchange-traded fund (ETF) manager Cathie Wood made headlines this week after she announced that she would cede control of her role as portfolio manager for the 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) and the ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL). Both ETFs carry over $100 million in assets under management.
The Ark Invest CEO did not provide a concrete reason for her departure, although it was announced that Will Scherer would take over as PM for the two ETFs. Scherer joined the firm in 2014 and most recently served as a trading manager.
The news has investors speculating that the 66-year old Wood is preparing her succession plans. Earlier in June, she appointed Sam Korus and Nicholas Grous as associate PMs. Up until then, Wood was Ark’s only PM. Still, it appears that loyal fans aren’t ready to part ways with the outspoken investor just yet.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top five stocks that Wood purchased this week.
The Top 5 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying This Week
1. Velo3D (VLD)
Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) has an ambitious goal of becoming the largest metal additive manufacturing company by as early as the end of this year. The 3D metals printing company announced last week that it had sold seven of its Sapphire printers to Kevton Technologies. This marked one of the largest sales to a contract manufacturer since the company’s inception. The first two printers are expected to begin work during Q1 of next year.
Velo3D has also experienced fast-paced growth, with revenue increasing by 15x in the past six quarters. In the most recent quarter, revenue tallied in at $19.6 million, up 60% year-over-year (YOY). Further dilution or equity raises in the near term seems unlikely, as the company had $142 million of cash on hand as of June 30.
Between September 19 and September 23, the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation (BATS:ARKX) added 99,616 shares of VLD stock. After the purchase, ETF owns a total of 11.1 million shares.
2. TuSimple (TSP)
TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) seeks to develop safe and efficient autonomous driving (AD) technology for trucks. However, shares of TSP stock have been hampered by a class-action lawsuit relating to an AD driving accident earlier this year.
In April, The Wall Street Journal revealed that a truck with TSP AD technology had crashed on the highway into a cement barrier. At the time, TuSimple attributed the accident to “human error,” while the WSJ claimed that the accident was due to faulty technology. Afterwards, a class-action lawsuit was filed against the company, citing that it overstated its commitment to safety and rushed to bring its technology to the market. TSP shareholders have until Oct. 31 to join the lawsuit.
This week, the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) acquired 241,626 shares of TSP stock. In the month of September, the ETF has purchased a total of 764,934 shares.
3. Adobe (ADBE)
Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) have fallen by about 30% in the past month after the software company announced that it would acquire Figma for a whopping $20 billion in cash and stock. Figma is a competitor to Adobe’s XD program and is a collaborative design platform. After the announcement, shares of ADBE fell by 17%, marking the largest decline since 2010.
Figma was last valued at $10 billion in a 2021 funding round. However, shares of ADBE fell because investors believed that Adobe was paying way too much for Figma. This year, Figma is expected to generate more than $400 million in annual recurring revenue. That would mean that Adobe is paying a roughly 50x revenue multiple for the design platform. Now, Wood is stepping in and buying the dip.
On Sept. 19, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) purchased 22,874 shares of ADBE stock. This was the first purchase of Adobe by any ARK ETF since April 27.
4. Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is a genome editing company that uses CRISPR technology for human therapeutic use. However, shares of NTLA have been highly volatile and carry a 52-week high of $154.15 and a 52-week low of $37.08.
Last week, the company revealed interim data from the cardiomyopathy arm of its ongoing Phase 1 study in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN). The results were promising, showing that NTLA-2001 provided mean serum transthyretin reductions between 92% and 94% with varying doses. The data supports NTLA-2001 as a one-time treatment to “permanently inactivate the TTR gene and reduce the disease-causing protein in people with ATTR-CM.”
On Sept. 19, ARKK and the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) scooped up a combined 70,873 shares of NTLA stock. After the purchases, Intellia is now the seventh largest holding among all ARK ETFs.
5. Verve Therapeutics (VERV)
Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) operates as a biotechnology company that seeks to treat cardiovascular diseases with single-course gene editing medicines. On Sept. 21, it was announced that the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) had approved the company’s clinical trial authorization (CTA) application. The trial will determine the effectiveness of VERVE-101 in patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH).
Chief medical and scientific officer Andrew Bellinger added:
This CTA marks the second regulatory clearance for VERVE-101 as we execute our global strategy focused on bringing a potential single-course gene editing treatment to patients with ASCVD around the world, beginning with HeFH.
Enrollments for the trial will begin “imminently,” starting with 40 adults affected by HeFH. Furthermore, VERVE-101 has already received clearance to begin heart-1 clinical trials in New Zealand. Interim data for the trial is expected to be released next year.
This week, ARKK and ARKG purchased a combined 264,606 shares of VERV stock. After the purchases, Ark Invest now owns a total of 2.59 million shares.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.