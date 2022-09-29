Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re taking a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Thursday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are clinical trial results, public stock offerings, and more
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) stock is rocketing more than 57% with the release of positive Phase 2 clinical trial results.
- Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) shares are soaring over 36% as hares continue to rally today.
- Alpine Summit Energy (NASDAQ:ALPS) stock is surging more than 31% after amending a normal course issuer bid.
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares are rising 30% in pre-market trading with heavy trading.
- Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) stock is gaining over 18% this morning.
- BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) shares are climbing more than 18% as a recent rally continues.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock is increasing over 17% this morning.
- Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) shares are getting a more than 15% boost today.
- Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock is jumping over 12% on no clear news this morning.
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) shares are up more than 11% with the release of positive interim clinical trial data.
10 Top Losers
- Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) stock is plummeting over 34% after pricing a public offering.
- Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) shares are diving more than 31% as it retreats from a massive rally yesterday.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock is taking an over 24% beating despite a lack of news.
- Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) shares are tumbling more than 22% after withdrawing its 2022 outlook.
- Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) stock is falling over 16% after pricing a secondary offering.
- PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) shares are dropping more than 16% after rallying on clinical trial data yesterday.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock is decreasing over 14% after jumping yesterday on NFT news.
- Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) shares are sliding more than 14% after a surprise rally late in trading Wednesday.
- SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) stock is slipping over 12% as a recent slump continues.
- SILO Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down 12% after recently uplisting shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.