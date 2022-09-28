Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out what’s going on Wednesday morning.
Moving shares this morning are clinical trial results, earnings, and prices of public stock offerings.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) stock is rocketing more than 186% as it rallies following its initial public offering (IPO).
- SILO Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) shares are rising over 78% after uplisting to the Nasdaq Exchange.
- Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) stock is soaring more than 64% alongside positive Alzheimer’s drug data from a rival.
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares are gaining over 43% due to it being the rival that posted the Alzheimer’s drug data.
- Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) stock is surging more than 29% as it also joins in on the Alzheimer’s drug rally.
- BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) shares are climbing over 27% ahead of its delisting from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange next week.
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) stock is increasing more than 19% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.
- India Globalization Capital (NYSEMKT:IGC) shares are getting an almost 19% boost this morning.
- TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) stock is jumping over 17% alongside the release of clinical trial results.
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) shares are up more than 17% in Wednesday morning trading.
10 Top Losers
- Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) stock is plummeting over 35% after pricing a public stock offering.
- iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) shares are diving close to 33% with the release of preliminary results for fiscal Q4.
- Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) stock is tumbling more than 21% after revealing the pricing of a public stock offering.
- Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) shares are taking a nearly 21% beating as it also priced a public stock offering.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock is falling over 13% after rallying yesterday on NFT news.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares are dropping more than 13% after rallying on Tuesday.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock is sliding over 13% on no clear news today.
- MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) shares are slipping more than 10% following two S-3ASR filings yesterday.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock is dipping over 10% today.
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9% following a rally yesterday on clinical trial data.
