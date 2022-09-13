Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Investors can start off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
News moving stocks this morning includes clinical trial updates, earnings reports, a shareholder meeting, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) stock is rocketing more than 71% thanks to positive results from a liver fibrosis clinical trial.
- Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA) shares are gaining over 31% following news of insider buying.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) stock is soaring more than 24% after getting Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA.
- 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares are surging over 18% as it continues a recent rally.
- Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) stock is rising more than 17% following a decline after its public debut in late August.
- Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) shares are increasing about 16% ahead of a special shareholder meeting later this week.
- Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) stock is getting an over 15% boost as it prepares to release its latest earnings report today.
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares are heading more than 15% higher alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) stock is jumping over 14% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) shares are up roughly 12% with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) stock is diving more than 22% after posting results for the second quarter of the year.
- Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) shares are tumbling close to 17% in early morning trading.
- Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) stock is taking an over 16% beating following a business update and clinical trial plans.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares are sliding 14% following a reverse stock split.
- Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) stock is dropping more than 13% after pricing a public stock offering.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) shares are decreasing over 12% after rocketing yesterday on private placement news.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock is falling more than 10% as shares continue to pull back from a massive rally last week.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) shares are slipping over 10% on no clear news this morning.
- Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) stock is dipping more than 10% this morning.
- Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.