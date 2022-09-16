What Is Going on With Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Stock Today?

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) stock is on the move Friday after releasing positive clinical trial data for two of its drugs.
NTLA-2002 is the first drug behind today’s NTLA stock movement. This is a gene-editing drug in development to treat hereditary angioedema (HAE). It’s designed to “knock out” the KLKB1 gene in liver cells to reduce the production of the kallikrein protein.
The big news today is positive interim results from an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study of NTLA-2002. That includes significant reductions in plasma kallikrein and HAE attack rates.
More Clinical Trial Data Is Moving NTLA Stock
That’s not all, though. NTLA-2001 is the second drug that NTLA stock investors need to know about today. This gene-editing drug is in development to treat transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis. Yet again, positive Phase 1 interim data is top of mind.
The current clinical trial measures serum transthyretin (TTR) protein concentration after administering NTLA-2001. The company is noting a significant reduction in TTR when giving the drug to patients through intravenous infusion.
The clinical trial data has shares of NTLA stock seeing heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 2 million shares have changed hands, well above the daily average trading volume of about 1.3 million shares.
NTLA stock started off up in pre-market trading today. However, shares are now down 7% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.