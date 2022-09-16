Why Is Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Stock Up 35% Today?

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) stock is climbing higher on Friday after the company revealed a $150 million asset sale.
This has Applied Optoelectronics agreeing to sell its manufacturing facilities in China to Yuhan Optoelectronic Technology. These facilities and assets are connected to the company’s transceiver business.
Applied Optoelectronics notes that the funding will allow it to focus on other parts of its business. This includes opportunities with higher margins and higher growth. All of this is part of its plan to become profitable.
Dr. Stefan Murry, CFO and CSO of Applied Optoelectronics, said the following in a news release.
“We intend to use the majority of the proceeds from the sale for increased investments in the business, particularly in our fast-growing CATV business and some of our newer laser-related products.”
AAOI Also Launched a New Brand
Also connected to Applied Optoelectronics news today is the launch of Quantum Bandwidth. This is a new brand name from the company that covers a range of products. Among these are its Cable Plant Signal Generator, Broadband Digital Access Shelf Module, Extended Spectrum Line Extender Amplifier, and more.
Today’s news has AAOI stock seeing heavy trading. That has more than 41 million shares on the move as of this writing. For perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 261,000 shares.
AAOI stock is up 35.4% as of Friday afternoon.
