XPEV Stock Alert: 7 Things to Know About the New Xpeng G9 SUV

Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock is on the move Wednesday after the electric vehicle (EV) company revealed its new flagship G9 SUV.
Let’s go over all of the details investors in XPEV stock need to know about the next EV from the company.
- Xpeng revealed three versions of the G9 SUV that will feature different driving ranges.
- Among those three models are six different configurations for customers to choose from.
- The company notes that the G9 SUV starts at 309,900 RMB and maxes out at 469,900 RMB.
- Xpeng says that customers in China will get deliveries first with the initial order showing up in October.
- The G9 SUV is the fourth flagship EV from Xpeng and the company claims it will be the last step before truly autonomous vehicles.
- Xpeng also points out that the G9 SUV is the fastest charging SUV in the world with the ability to add 200km of range in as little as five minutes.
- The company notes that this allows it to go from a 10% charge to an 80% charge in just 15 minutes thanks to its new 480 kW S4 supercharging stations.
XPEV Investors Aren’t Impressed
XPEV stock is seeing heavy trading today on the EV launch. This has some 29 million shares on the move as of this writing. For comparison, the company’s stock has a daily average trading volume of about 12.3 million shares.
XPEV stock is down 10.9% as of Wednesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.