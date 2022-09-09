YOSH Stock Alert: Yoshiharu Surges in IPO Trading

Yoshiharu (NASDAQ:YOSH) stock is rocketing higher on Friday following the Japanese restaurant chain’s initial public offering (IPO) today.
The IPO sees Yoshiharu listing shares of YOSH stock on the Nasdaq for a starting price of $4 per share. That offering includes a total of 2.94 million shares with an option for underwriters to acquire an additional 441,000 shares.
YOSH stock saw extreme popularity this morning that send shares much higher than its IPO price. That caught the attention of the Nasdaq, which ended up halting the stock due to the volatility. That halt went into effect at 10:46 a.m.
While shares started trading again just five minutes later, it wasn’t long before more volatility caused another trading halt. As of this writing, shares of YOSH stock have experienced three trading halts on Friday.
IPOs Are Seeing Volatility Lately
Investors that have been watching the markets the last couple of weeks likely already know what’s happening. Certain traders have been jumping on companies launching IPOs in an effort to boost their prices higher. Typically, this sees these stocks lose much of that gained value.
In the case of YOSH stock, the price peaked at $6.22 per share this morning. Since then, the stock has dropped to a much more reasonable price of about $4.92 per share. Even so, that’s still a 23.5% gain over the shares’ opening price today.
Stock traders looking for more recent market news are in the right place!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock news happening on Friday! Our coverage includes what has shares of Athena Bitcoin (OTCMKTS:ABIT), Nio (NYSE:NIO), and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) stocks on the move today. You can read up on all of that news at the links below!
More Friday Stock Market News
- What Is Going on With Athena Bitcoin (ABIT) Stock Today?
- What Is Going on With Nio Stock Today?
- LYFT Stock Alert: Is General Motors Really Going to Buy Lyft?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.