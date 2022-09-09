What Is Going on With Athena Bitcoin (ABIT) Stock Today?

Athena Bitcoin (OTCMKTS:ABIT) stock is climbing higher on Friday as a rally of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) pushes shares up.
Let’s start real quick with what’s happening with BTC. As of Friday afternoon, the crypto is up 11.5% over the prior 24-hour period. That comes alongside a 21% increase in trading volume for the token.
That’s big news for fans of BTC as the crypto is now trading above $21,000 per token. It’s been a couple of weeks since Bitcoin last reached that price and traders are likely hoping the rally will continue over the weekend.
ABIT Stock Benefits From the BTC Rally
Considering Athena Bitcoin is so closely tied to the crypto as to have it in its name, it makes sense its shares would rally today as well. As of this writing, more than 58,000 shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. While that may not seem like much, the company’s daily average trading volume is only about 13,000 shares.
Of course, with such a low average trading volume, as well as a price sitting at around 55 cents per share, investors will want to be careful with ABIT stock. Those two factors put it firmly in the penny stock range. That means volatility is likely as traders can more easily influence its stock price.
ABIT stock is up 48.7% as of Friday afternoon.
