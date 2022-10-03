3 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks With 35% Upside Potential

Under-the-radar tech stocks present big opportunities for growth. These stocks have been hammered as a result of the bear market.
This presents a unique opportunity for savvy investors to buy low and watch their investments grow over time. Although there may be more risk involved with under-the-radar tech stocks, the potential rewards are greater. After a little research, you’ll find plenty of investment options to help you meet your financial goals.
There are always new names to watch in the stock market, especially in the tech sector. Here are three under-the-radar tech stocks that you should keep an eye on:
|CRWD
|Crowdstrike Holdings
|$145.98
|ORCL
|Oracle
|$64.31
|ZS
|Zscaler
|$135.31
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)
TipRanks 12-Month Consensus Price Target: $236.64
Crowdstrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) is a cybersecurity company that went public in 2019. It has seen strong growth in recent years, with its revenue increasing from $52.75 million in 2017 to $1.5 billion in 2022.
The growth is not surprising, especially considering the size of the cybersecurity market. Per a report from Statista, revenue in the cybersecurity market is predicted to reach $159.80 billion in 2022. It is expected to increase by 13.33% per year until 2027, building a total of $298.70 billion from 2022 to 2027. CrowdStrike has a tiny slice of this market, so there’s a lot of room for growth.
For now, the cybersecurity company is executing well on its strategy. You can look at their fiscal 2023 second-quarter results to confirm that. CrowdStrike reported a 58% year-over-year increase in revenues to $535 million. CrowdStrike’s subscription revenue went up 60% over the last year to $506 million, accounting for 95% of its total revenue.
In addition, the 1,741 new subscriptions are an impressive jump from last year. CrowdStrike’s total count of subscription customers now stands at nearly 20,000.
CrowdStrike’s success is a big win for the company’s founder and CEO, George Kurtz, who has bet his career on the vision that CrowdStrike would become a leading cybersecurity player. With its strong quarterly results, CrowdStrike is well on its way to achieving Kurtz’s vision.
With the global economy increasingly reliant on digital infrastructure, demand for CrowdStrike’s services will continue to grow. As a result, the company is one of a handful of under-the-radar tech stocks poised for breakout growth in the years to come.
Oracle (ORCL)
TipRanks 12-Month Consensus Price Target: $90.05
One name that often comes up when discussing under-the-radar tech stocks is Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). However, the company has consistently delivered a strong performance. Oracle has a strong market position in enterprise software, and the company is expanding its reach into new markets such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence.
In particular, a pivot to cloud computing has paid off handsomely. Oracle’s earnings came in at $1.03 per share for the period ending August 31. Its cloud services and licensing support operation pulled in $8.42 billion, while overall revenues were $11.45 billion. According to Oracle, earnings would have been 8 cents higher without the strong dollar.
Oracle’s CEO Safra Catz revealed the company’s growing applications, and infrastructure cloud business now accounts for 30% of its total revenue. She predicts that cloud businesses will become a larger and larger portion of the overall business, which should lead them toward double-digit growth.
Looking ahead, Oracle is expecting earnings per share from $1.16 to $1.20, paring with an anticipated 15-17% increase in revenues or 21-23% if you decide to use the constant currency basis.
In addition, we’ve already seen a huge impact from Oracle’s $28 billion acquisition of health-record software maker Cerner. Just in the last quarter, it contributed $1.4 billion to operations. Catz believes the Cerner acquisition will positively affect revenue and EPS growth in future quarters.
Oracle has never reduced its dividend in 13 years and has been on a payout raise streak for nine years. The current yield is low at 1.96%. But there’s a lot of room for this number to grow since the Oracle payout currently stands at 57%
Zscaler (ZS)
TipRanks 12-Month Consensus Price Target: $220.71
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is a leading cloud service company that provides security, analytics, and management tools.
Its range of security solutions includes web security, email security, mobile device management, and data protection.
Zscaler is one of the hottest under-the-radar tech stocks on the market. The company’s platform provides enterprises with a secure web gateway, mobile security, and firewall capabilities. Over 6,700 customers use Zscaler’s platform.
Zscaler provides an essential service in the cloud age: security. The need for secure cloud services will only increase as more devices are connected to the internet and rely on remotely hosted applications. As a result, Zscaler’s business thrives during periods of economic recession because its clients want protection from cyberattacks even if there is no demand within these times.
Zscaler is also growing rapidly, with revenue increasing by 61% year-over-year in fiscal 2022, which ended July 31. Zscaler’s strong growth prospects and market-leading platform make it one of the most exciting under-the-radar tech stocks to watch.
On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.