CANO Stock Jumps Despite Rumors CVS Is Walking Away From Cano Health Acquisition

Cano (NYSE:CANO) stock is on the move on Tuesday after reports spread claiming the acquisition deal with CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is off.
According to these reports, CVS is no longer moving forward with plans to acquire the Florida-based primary care provider. However, CVS is refusing to comment on the recent reports about it walking away from the deal. Instead, these reports come from insiders close to the matter.
The latest reports are worth noting as CANO stock got a boost just a couple of weeks ago from speculation that CVS would acquire the company. That was initially reported by Bloomberg, which claimed that CVS was in exclusive discussions to bring Cano under its control, Barron’s notes.
What This Means for CANO Stock
Investors in Cano will want to keep an eye on the news cycle as this story continues. The company’s shares dropped yesterday on the reports but have been recovering today. If further reports shed light on a failed deal, they can expect shares of CANO stock to see further losses.
As for stock movement, CANO shares are already off to a strong start today with some 4 million shares traded. That’s quickly approaching its daily average trading volume of 6.3 million shares.
CANO stock is up 5.8% as of Tuesday morning but is down 46.2% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.