Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time for another look at the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out what’s happening Tuesday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are heavy trading, acquisition news, a payment system launch, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) stock is rocketing more than 87% alongside heavy pre-market trading volume.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares are soaring over 65% as they also see strong early morning trading volume.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) stock is taking off close to 38% on news of a $566 million acquisition agreement.
- Ra Medical Systems (NYSEMKT:RMED) shares are surging more than 36% after raising $7.6 million through an at-the-market offering.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) stock is gaining over 24% on no clear news this morning.
- Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares are climbing more than 20% without any obvious news to report.
- Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock is increasing almost 17% on Tuesday morning.
- ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) shares are getting a nearly 16% boost today.
- WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) stock is jumping 12% after launching its WTPay global payment system.
- MCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) shares are up over 10% in pre-market trading today.
10 Top Losers
- Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) stock is diving more than 14% after rallying yesterday on Holobeam Technologies acquiring a stake in the company.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares are tumbling close to 13% after announcing it won’t use its common stock for an upcoming $6.2 million interest payment.
- Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) stock is taking a 12% beating after undergoing a name change an acquiring licensing options.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares are falling over 10% after a similar rally on Monday.
- Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) stock is dropping 10% after revealing a public stock offering.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares are decreasing by almost 10% after an unexpected rally yesterday.
- CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) stock is declining more than 9% on no clear news this morning.
- Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares are sliding over 9% following its public debut last week.
- OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) stock is slipping more than 8% this morning.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 8% after a major rally on Monday.
