CDIO Stock: 7 Things to Know as Cardio Diagnostics Starts Trading

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) stock is on the move Friday as investors push shares higher following its public debut yesterday.
Let’s get into everything investors need to know about Cardio Diagnostics, as well as the details of how CDIO went public.
- First off, investors should note that Cardio Diagnostics went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Mana Capital Acquisition.
- This saw shares of CDIO stock begin trading on the Nasdaq yesterday, as well as the listing of warrants under the CDIOW ticker.
- Investors are able to exercise these warrants for $11.50 each.
- The main focus of Cardio Diagnostics is improving the detection and treatment of cardiovascular disease.
- Key in this is its Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine, which was created by founders Meesha Dogan, Ph.D. and Robert Philibert, MD, Ph.D.
- This device allows for a collection of tests built around prevention and early detection, as well as creating personalized treatment options.
- The device should eb able to help doctors with the detection and treatment of cardiovascular diseases and associated co-morbidities.
CDIO stock is seeing strong trading volume on Friday with some 125,000 shares on the move. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is about 26,000 shares.
CDIO stock is up 28.5% as of Friday morning.
