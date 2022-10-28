Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Pre-market stock movers continue to be a major topic as we dive into the latest news investors need to know about on Friday!
Moving stocks are a reverse split, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock is skyrocketing more than 1,510% but that’s only due to a reverse stock split.
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares are soaring over 27% after announcing the date and details of its next shareholder meeting.
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) stock is surging more than 27% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares are gaining over 15% without any recent news.
- Kalera (NASDAQ:KAL) stock is increasing more than 15% in early morning trading on Friday.
- Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) shares are rising over 15% after announcing the date for its next earnings report.
- Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) stock is climbing more than 14% with the release of its Q3 2022 earnings report.
- HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) shares are jumping over 14% as it continues to rally on a licensing agreement.
- Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) stock is getting a more than 11% boost following its public debut yesterday.
- Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) shares are up over 11% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock is plummeting more than 31% in pre-market trading this morning.
- Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) are diving over 18% thanks to a recent earnings report.
- Nuzee (NASDAQ:NUZE) stock is tumbling more than 15% following a similar rally yesterday.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares are taking an over 12% beating today.
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) stock is falling more than 12% on poor earnings results for Q3 2022.
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are dropping over 12% after missing estimates in its earnings report.
- BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) stock is decreasing more than 12% as the AMZN news drags down others in the sector.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) shares are declining over 11% as shares come off of a recent rally.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) are slipping more than 10% as Chinese stocks continue to suffer.
- Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down over 10% as it prepares for voluntary delisting.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.