Dogecoin Price Predictions: Can Elon Musk’s Revived Twitter Deal Boost DOGE?

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) price predictions are worth checking on Wednesday as talk of Elon Musk buying Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is increasing interest in the meme token.
The big news here is that Musk is finally willing to buy Twitter for his original offer. That values TWTR stock at $54.20 per share. This comes after months of legal discussions and Musk threatening to back out of the deal due to an alleged high amount of bots on the social media platform.
That’s something DOGE investors are excited to hear as Musk has often used the platform to promote the cryptocurrency. With his promise to purchase Twitter, Dogecoin holders are sending the crypto higher today.
Let’s go over what this could mean for Dogecoin with the latest price predictions for the crypto below!
Dogecoin Price Predictions
- CryptoNewZ is starting off our price predictions for Dogecoin with an average estimate of 10 cents for 2023.
- DigitalCoinPrice is next on our list with the publication expecting DOGE to reach an average price of 14 cents next year.
- WalletInvestor closes out today’s price predictions with a one-year forecast of $0.00326 for the crypto.
To put those price predictions in perspective, Dogecoin was trading at $0.0633 as of this writing. Investors will also note that the crypto is up 4.1% over the prior 24-hour period as of Wednesday morning.
