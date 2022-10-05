Is the Stock Market Open on Columbus Day 2022?

Columbus Day 2022 is quickly approaching and some investors are wondering if the stock market will be open during the holiday.
While Columbus Day is in fact a Federal holiday, it’s not a stock market holiday. That means investors will still want to wake up bright and early to prepare for trading on Oct. 10.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which comes one day after Columbus day, is also recognized as a holiday by the Federal government. However, just like Columbus Day, it’s not a market holiday, either.
When Is the Next Stock Market Holiday?
Traders won’t see another stock market holiday until Thanksgiving. That’s set for Nov. 24 this year. Also worth noting is that markets close early at 1:00 p.m. on Black Friday, which is the day after Thanksgiving.
Following that, the final stock market holiday for 2022 is Christmas. That holiday lands on a Sunday this year, which means that markets will close on Dec. 26 instead. And shortly after that, 2023 starts with a stock market holiday for New Year’s Day.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.